Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has told US President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said the Trump administration's expected reforms could create "unprecedented economic prosperity", the Saudi State news agency said on Thursday.

Bin Salman congratulated Trump on his return to the White House, and passed on congratulations from his father, King Salman, during the phone call, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The report did not detail the source of the $600 billion, whether it would be public or private spending nor how the money would be deployed.

The investment "could increase further if additional opportunities arise", the agency quoted Bin Salman as telling Trump.