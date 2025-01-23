WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh seeks to recover billions stolen during Hasina's rule
Head of transitional government makes request to EU central bank's chief on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Bangladesh seeks to recover billions stolen during Hasina's rule
The Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2025

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus sought the assistance of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday to recover billions of dollars stolen during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

“Some $17 billion alone was taken out of the country's banking system by oligarchs close to the dictatorship and $16 billion was siphoned off annually during the 15 years of Hasina’s rule,” said a statement.

Yunus told this to Lagarde while the two met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year following student-led protests that toppled her 15-year rule. The Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8.

RECOMMENDED

Apart from facing charges of mass murder and enforced disappearances in local courts, Hasina also faces allegations of embezzlement and money laundering with the help of her business allies.

"It was massive highway robbery," Yunus said, adding the oligarchs first took over banks and then took loans, which they never paid back.

Lagarde, who also served as managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2011 to 2019, said she would support the Yunus government's move to recover the money and recommended that Bangladesh also seek help from the IMF to recover and repatriate the funds.

During the talks, they also discussed the July uprising and Bangladesh's reform initiatives. Lagarde also expressed her support for Bangladeshi educational institutions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia