Spain is a "reliable partner" in NATO, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump criticised Madrid for falling short on its financial contributions to the defence alliance.

Spain has increased defence spending by 70% in the last decade while its investment of 30% on new equipment was above the 20% required by NATO, Sanchez said in an interview for CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sanchez also said the Spanish army's participation in NATO operations was "well above the average".

"We are a reliable partner and I think you have to look more broadly to see if a country is committed or not with the security of NATO's allies," Sanchez said.