WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sanchez defends Spain's NATO defence spending after Trump's criticism
During his first term, Trump frequently criticised European NATO members for not meeting the 2% GDP defence spending target.
Sanchez defends Spain's NATO defence spending after Trump's criticism
Sanchez says the Spanish army's participation in NATO operations was "well above the average". / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2025

Spain is a "reliable partner" in NATO, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump criticised Madrid for falling short on its financial contributions to the defence alliance.

Spain has increased defence spending by 70% in the last decade while its investment of 30% on new equipment was above the 20% required by NATO, Sanchez said in an interview for CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sanchez also said the Spanish army's participation in NATO operations was "well above the average".

"We are a reliable partner and I think you have to look more broadly to see if a country is committed or not with the security of NATO's allies," Sanchez said.

RECOMMENDED

NATO allies will discuss increasing defence spending requirements from the current target of 2% of gross domestic product at a summit in the Hague this summer. Trump insists they all raise their contributions to 5% of GDP - a target no NATO member currently meets.

Spain spent $22.27 billion on defence in 2024, NATO figures show, the 10th largest contribution in absolute terms among the 31 NATO allies, but this amounts to an estimated 1.28% of its GDP, the lowest in relative terms. The US spent 3.38% of GDP last year on defence, preliminary NATO figures show.

"Spain is very low," Trump said on Monday when asked about its NATO contributions. However he also wrongly suggested that Spain was a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and others.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia