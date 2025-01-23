CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 21 as rescuers dig for survivors
National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said flooding triggered a landslide that buried two houses and a cafe in the Petungkriyono resort area.
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 21 as rescuers dig for survivors
Indonesian rescuers members and police officers stand near a damaged car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in Pekalongan. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2025

The death toll from a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java rose to 21 with five people still missing on Thursday, officials said, as rescuers raced against time and bad weather to find survivors.

Intense rainfall on Monday in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.

"Per this morning, we have found 21 victims who died, and there are five more who are still being searched," Budiono, head of the search and rescue agency from nearby city Semarang, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

Heavy equipment has been deployed to the worst-hit Kasimpar village to search through the remains of the house of a local official as well as a cafe where more victims are thought to have been buried as they sought shelter from the rain.

"We are focusing on those two spots and the nearby river. Victims might have been carried to the river because of the current," said Budiono.

RECOMMENDED

At least 13 people were also injured in the landslide, according to search and rescue agency Basarnas.

The rescuers have started to clean the thick mud and debris from the roads, Budiono said.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April, but some disasters caused by adverse weather have taken place outside that season in recent years.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In May, at least 67 people died after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand, and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia