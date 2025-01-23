The death toll from a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java rose to 21 with five people still missing on Thursday, officials said, as rescuers raced against time and bad weather to find survivors.

Intense rainfall on Monday in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.

"Per this morning, we have found 21 victims who died, and there are five more who are still being searched," Budiono, head of the search and rescue agency from nearby city Semarang, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

Heavy equipment has been deployed to the worst-hit Kasimpar village to search through the remains of the house of a local official as well as a cafe where more victims are thought to have been buried as they sought shelter from the rain.

"We are focusing on those two spots and the nearby river. Victims might have been carried to the river because of the current," said Budiono.