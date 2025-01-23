WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belarus accuses EU of gross interference in upcoming presidential election
European Parliament resolution a ‘gross interference in electoral processes of sovereign state,’ says Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman.
Belarus accuses EU of gross interference in upcoming presidential election
Belarus will hold a presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko will seek a seventh term. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2025

Belarus accused Europe of “gross interference” in its upcoming presidential election later this week.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told reporters in the capital Minsk that debates are planned today on a resolution of the European Parliament, which was adopted by lawmakers later in the day, regarding the presidential election scheduled to be held on Sunday.

“Already at this stage, it is obvious that the draft is a gross interference in the electoral processes of a sovereign state. It has nothing to do with the real state of affairs and is intended to put pressure on the free expression of the will of Belarusian citizens,” Glaz said.

Glaz claimed that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also received a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS) planned to be released following the election.

“The elections in Belarus have just begun, and everything has already been condemned and not recognized,” Glaz further said, rejecting claims from the statement that restrictions on "access of independent media to Belarus seriously undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process".

RECOMMENDED

He also said that about 330 foreign journalists were accredited to cover the election, going on to claim that the EEAS statement studied by Minsk shows European diplomacy is "admitting its impotence" amid Belarus' readiness to find solutions to specific challenges.

"The statement was not without the traditional set of cliches about the EU's support for democratic rights and fundamental freedoms. This is pure hypocrisy against the backdrop of the illegal sanctions that the EU has imposed on ordinary Belarusian citizens,” he added.

On January 26, Belarus will hold a presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko will seek a seventh term in office against four other candidates.

Early voting began on Tuesday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia