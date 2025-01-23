A cryptocurrency launched by President Donald Trump scaled dizzying heights within hours of his inauguration, soaring past $12 billion in market valuation and putting the spotlight back on the opaque and often bizarre world of what is known as "memecoin".

Trump's "memecoin", also known as $TRUMP, rose from less than $10 on Saturday morning to as high as $74.59 before giving up some of its huge rise on Monday.

Melania Trump also joined the frenzy, launching her own token, $MELANIA, valued at over $1 billion.

Experts see the rise of these tokens as both a symbol of Trump’s influence and a controversial step into the unregulated world of memecoins.

What are memecoins?

Nurullah Mahmut Dundar, a blockchain lecturer at Istanbul Medipol University, explains that memecoins are often launched without significant utility —unlike other cryptocoins like Bitcoin or Ethereum, relying on trends or influential endorsements to gain value.

He explains that memecoins are cryptocurrencies often created as jokes, for entertainment, or to generate value, typically backed by a community or individual.

"Their prices depend on hype, speculation, and social media influence, making them highly volatile and unpredictable," Dundar tells TRT World.

The most well-known memecoin, Dogecoin, originated as a joke but gained traction after the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, dubbed it "the people’s crypto."

Similarly, $TRUMP’s success comes from his widespread base of followers and his ability to galvanise his supporters into financial action.

"Melania Trump’s token launch showcases how such cryptocurrencies thrive on popularity rather than solid economic fundamentals," Dundar says, referring to factors like community support, social media trends, celebrity influence, and supply-demand dynamics.

'Very special Trump community' or a 'scam'?

Trump’s embrace of cryptocurrency reflects an ironic reversal from his previous stance.

In 2021, he called Bitcoin a "scam" and criticised its potential to undermine the US dollar’s dominance​.

Yet, $TRUMP’s success has reportedly boosted his net worth significantly, with estimates suggesting gains exceeding $43 billion from its launch.

Furthermore, the launch of $TRUMP coincided with Trump’s promises to deregulate the cryptocurrency industry, bringing accusations of self-serving policymaking.

"This may represent the single worst conflict of interest in the modern history of the presidency," Norman Eisen, a former ethics adviser in the Obama administration, told the Washington Post. Trump has "the most profound conflict of interest" in the crypto space, Eisen added, claiming that the President was "seeking to gain" and regulate the industry.