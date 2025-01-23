Over one million people have fled Sudan and arrived in neighbouring South Sudan, setting a grim new record in the ongoing humanitarian crisis ignited by nearly two years of conflict. This is according to new data released by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

For the past 21 months, a raging war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has also forced around 11.4million to become internally displaced.

Yet, for those who have crossed the border, safety is not guaranteed. Just last week, riots erupted in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, after the reported killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan's Al-Jazirah region. The unrest resulted in the deaths of least 16 Sudanese refugees, highlighting the regional volatility stemming from Sudan’s internal conflict.

The war in Sudan is far more than a simple battle between two armed factions. It is a complex and multifaceted struggle, deeply entrenched in internal rivalries and exacerbated by external interference.

Experts foresee three possible outcomes for Sudan: fragile reconciliation, territorial fragmentation, or a decisive military victory by the Sudanese army.

Related 71% of Sudanese report surviving human rights violations while fleeing: UN

Prospects for reconciliation

In a country ravaged by violence, reconciliation between the SAF and RSF seems like a distant option. Both factions have been locked in intense conflict since April 2023, when clashes erupted between the military and paramilitary forces.

For reconciliation to be possible, both parties would need to shift their strategic interests, while substantial international pressure and effective mediation would be required.

However, the violent competition for resources and power, along with entrenched rivalries, renders a peaceful resolution improbable in the near term.

"The mission of various countries to contribute to peace is being hindered by the motivations of some external actors who seek to benefit from the continuation of the conflict,” says Dr Ensar Kucukaltan, Director of the International Human Academy (IHA), a think tank based in Istanbul.

The RSF, for instance, enjoys considerable support from the UAE, which Kucukaltan identifies as seeking to expand its influence in Sudan.“The complexity of the conflict and the deep-seated rivalry between the SAF and RSF make a near-term resolution unlikely,” he tells TRT World.

A risk of fragmentation?

In another scenario which is less likely but still plausible, Sudan faces the risk of territorial fragmentation. This outcome could lead to the involvement of additional groups, including civilians, being drawn into the conflict.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Darfur, a region historically scarred by violence and now under near-total RSF control.

The group’s aggressive expansion into previously peaceful areas has ignited fresh tensions, pushing local communities to form self-defense forces in response.

“The RSF’s advances in Darfur and Al-Jazirah state have escalated regional tensions,” Kucukaltan notes, warning that these dynamics could lead to broader conflict.

“It is crucial to remember the significant political role that tribes play in Sudan. With the army, the RSF (formerly the Janjaweed), and tribal factions as key actors in the conflict, it appears unlikely that the fighting will cease anytime soon.”

“This isn’t just a two-sided war,” Kucukaltan adds.