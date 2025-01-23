German sportswear giants Adidas and Puma have both said they are seeking to reduce costs, including through possible job cuts, as they aim to bolster profits.

Adidas said it wanted to ensure "long-term success" and had "begun examining how we can adapt our business's structures to the reality of our work".

This could impact the number of positions at the group's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, a spokesman said on Thursday, without giving further details.

Changes would be carried out "with the greatest respect and care for employees", he added.

German news outlet Manager Magazin said the plans could affect up to 500 employees and reflected CEO Bjorn Gulden's desire to simplify Adidas.

The news comes as the group is seeking to put a difficult few years behind it following the furore surrounding musician and entrepreneur Kanye West, now known formally as Ye.