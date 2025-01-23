The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has sought arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and Afghanistan’s interim Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

Khan said on Thursday that his office filed two applications for warrants of arrest before Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC over the situation in the war-torn nation.

“My office has been independently and impartially examining alleged crimes committed against Afghan civilians” since the Pre-Trial Chamber allowed the investigation in October 2022, Khan said in a statement.

He said ICC’s Afghanistan Unified Team probing the situation is led by Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan.

Khan noted that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Akhundzada and Haqqani “bear criminal responsibility for the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds, under article 7(1)(h) of the Rome Statute.”