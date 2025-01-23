TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC — Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan praises Rwanda’s effort in fighting FETO terrorist organisation.
The M23 rebels have waged an insurgency in eastern Congo since 2022. Kinshasa and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group, an accusation Kigali denies. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
January 23, 2025

Türkiye is ready to provide any support needed to resolve the dispute between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, should both parties desire it, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We, as Türkiye, are ready to provide any support necessary to resolve this issue (the dispute between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo) which will contribute to stability and peace in the Great Lakes Region, should both parties wish for it,” Erdogan told a joint news conference on Thursday with his visiting Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan also praised Rwanda’s efforts in fighting the FETO terrorist organisation.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Türkiye accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
