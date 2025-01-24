Panic has spread in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) main city, with M23 rebels steadily inching closer to Goma and seizing a nearby town as they battle the Congolese army.

Bombs were heard going off in the city's distant outskirts on Thursday and hundreds of wounded civilians were brought in to the main hospital from the area of the fighting.

The rebel group has advanced significantly in recent weeks, closing in on Goma, which has around 2 million people and is a regional hub for security and humanitarian efforts.

On Thursday, the rebels took Sake, a town only 27 kilometres from Goma and one of the last main routes into the provincial capital still under government control, according to the UN chief.

M23 is one of about 120 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern DRC, along the border with Rwanda, in a decades-long conflict that has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

More than 7 million people have been displaced by the fighting. Earlier this month, M23 captured the towns of Minova, Katale and Masisi, west of Goma.

"The people of Goma have suffered greatly, like other Congolese," an M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, said on X. "M23 is on its way to liberate them, and they must prepare to welcome this liberation."

As news of fighting spread, schools in Goma sent students home on Thursday morning.

"We are told that the enemy wants to enter the city. That's why we are told to go home," Hassan Kambale, a 19-year-old high school student, said. "We are constantly waiting for the bombs."

Rwanda rejects DRC's claim

Kinshasa, the United States and UN experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, mainly composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the army over a decade ago.

Rwanda's government denies the claim but last year admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern DRC to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of DRC's forces near the border. UN experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in eastern DRC.

On Wednesday, DRC's Minister of Communication, Patrick Muyaya, told French broadcaster France 24 that war with Rwanda is an "option to consider."

Late on Thursday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned "in the strongest terms, the renewed offensive launched by the 23 March Movement (M23)," including the "seizure of Sake."

"This offensive has a devastating toll on the civilian population and heightened the risk of a broader regional war," Guterres' statement read. He also urged "all parties to uphold human rights and international humanitarian law."

'We escaped, but unfortunately' others did not

The US Embassy in DRC's capital, Kinshasa, in a notice warned of "an increase in the severity of armed conflict near Sake" and advised US nationals in North Kivu province, which includes Goma, to be on the alert in case they need to leave their homes on short notice.

The United Kingdom also issued a travel advisory that said M23 now controls Sake and urged British nationals to leave Goma while roads remain open.

Many Sake residents have joined the more than 178,000 people who have fled the M23 advance in the last two weeks.

The CBCA Ndosho Hospital in Goma was stretched to the limit, with hundreds of newly wounded on Thursday.

Thousands escaped the fighting by boat on Wednesday, making their way north across Lake Kivu and spilling out of packed wooden boats in Goma, some with bundles of their belongings strapped around their foreheads.