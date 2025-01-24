WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban rejects ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'
Foreign Ministry in Taliban government urged the court not to impose a single human rights interpretation globally while ignoring others' religious and national values.
Taliban rejects ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'
Afghan female students studying health studies walk along a street in Kabul on December 3, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025

Afghanistan's Taliban government said Friday an arrest warrant sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its leaders was "politically motivated".

It comes a day after the ICC chief prosecutor said he was seeking warrants against senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan over the persecution of women –- a crime against humanity.

"Like many other decisions of the (ICC), it is devoid of a fair legal basis, is a matter of double standards and is politically motivated," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry posted on X.

"It is regrettable that this institution has turned a blind eye to war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by foreign forces and their domestic allies during the twenty-year occupation of Afghanistan."

RECOMMENDED

It added that the court should "not attempt to impose a particular interpretation of human rights on the entire world and ignore the religious and national values of people of the rest of the world".

The Taliban swept back to power in 2021 after ousting the previous government in a rapid but largely bloodless military takeover.

RelatedTaliban rules out trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia