WORLD
3 MIN READ
Orban to EU: You want sanctions on Russia; we want gas
The EU requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states to renew sanctions every six months, but Budapest has yet to decide whether it will support the sanctions renewal at the end of the month.
Orban to EU: You want sanctions on Russia; we want gas
In December 2023, Orban held up EU aid to Ukraine for weeks.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025

Hungary wants the European Union to persuade Ukraine to resume gas transit from Russia to Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, signalling a tough debate as the EU seeks to extend its sanctions against Russia over the coming week.

Hungary has not yet decided whether to support the sanctions rollover due at the end of this month. The EU renews sanctions every six months and requires unanimity among its 27 member countries to do so.

Orban, whose government has maintained closer economic and political relations with Moscow than other EU countries, reiterated his criticism of the sanctions on Friday, saying they caused 19 billion euros ($19.9 billion) of financial damage to Hungary. He did not say how this number was calculated.

"Now the issue of the rollover of the sanctions is on the agenda and I have pulled the brakes and asked EU leaders to understand this cannot continue," Orban told state radio.

"This is not good that we pay the price of helping Ukraine ... and they cause us problems," he said, referring to a recent move by Ukraine to halt Russian gas flows to Europe on the Druzhba pipeline.

RelatedHungary relies on TurkStream pipeline amid threat to Ukrainian gas transit
RECOMMENDED

Guarantees needed

"We ask them to convince Ukraine to resume the gas transit," Orban said, adding Budapest also wanted guarantees that Ukraine would not halt Russian crude imports.

EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to decide on the sanctions rollover and Hungary's foreign minister has flagged a big debate, saying Hungary would also consult its US partners in the coming days.

In December 2023, Orban held up EU aid to Ukraine for weeks.

While western Europe countries have made progress in weaning themselves off Russian energy, landlocked Hungary gets some 80 percent of its gas and most of its crude from Russia. Russian gas to Hungary comes through the Turkstream pipeline via Serbia and the country did not import any gas via Ukraine last year.

RelatedWhy Ukraine cutting off Russian gas supply can be a win for Türkiye
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia