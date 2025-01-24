Hungary wants the European Union to persuade Ukraine to resume gas transit from Russia to Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, signalling a tough debate as the EU seeks to extend its sanctions against Russia over the coming week.

Hungary has not yet decided whether to support the sanctions rollover due at the end of this month. The EU renews sanctions every six months and requires unanimity among its 27 member countries to do so.

Orban, whose government has maintained closer economic and political relations with Moscow than other EU countries, reiterated his criticism of the sanctions on Friday, saying they caused 19 billion euros ($19.9 billion) of financial damage to Hungary. He did not say how this number was calculated.

"Now the issue of the rollover of the sanctions is on the agenda and I have pulled the brakes and asked EU leaders to understand this cannot continue," Orban told state radio.

"This is not good that we pay the price of helping Ukraine ... and they cause us problems," he said, referring to a recent move by Ukraine to halt Russian gas flows to Europe on the Druzhba pipeline.