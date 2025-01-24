CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Dune' composer Hans Zimmer to rework Saudi Arabia's national anthem
Saudi Arabia is pursuing an ambitious revamp as it tries to diversify its economy.
'Dune' composer Hans Zimmer to rework Saudi Arabia's national anthem
Composer Hans Zimmer attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025

Saudi Arabia has asked Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to work on a new version of its national anthem, a senior official said, as the kingdom steps up an image makeover.

Zimmer, whose film scores include 1994's "The Lion King", "Dune" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy, has agreed to the "broad outlines" of the project, General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh said.

"We discussed a lot about many future projects that I hope will see the light of day soon... including rearranging the Saudi national anthem with different instruments," Alalshikh, the ringmaster behind several Saudi initiatives, posted on X.

Germany's Zimmer also discussed a Saudi-inspired musical called "Arabia", a "very large concert" and the soundtrack for "The Battle of Yarmuk", a forthcoming Saudi film, Alalshikh said.

"We agreed on the broad outlines of all these projects and I hope we will reach a final agreement on them," he said.

RelatedTürkiye, Saudi Arabia aim to boost trade to $10 billion

The Saudi anthem "Aash Al-Malik" ("Long Live The King") was written in 1947 by Egyptian composer Abdul Rahman Al-Khateeb, at the request of founding monarch King Abdulaziz, according to nationalanthems.info.

RECOMMENDED

The current version is in the "Arab fanfare" style common in the region in that era, the website said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and home of Islam's holiest sites, is pursuing an ambitious revamp as it tries to diversify its economy away from crude.

The makeover has gone into overdrive with a slew of mega-projects including resorts and NEOM, a futuristic city in the desert costing $500 billion.

Alalshikh has been involved in a number of cultural and sporting promotions including heavyweight boxing and a list of concerts by foreign musicians.

It was not immediately clear why the authorities were looking to revamp the anthem.

RelatedSaudi Arabia wins bid to host 2030 World Expo in Riyadh
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan