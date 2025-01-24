WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin ready to shake hands with Trump: Kremlin
According to Moscow significant time had been lost on nuclear disarmament efforts because the US halted substantive contacts with Russia.
Putin ready to shake hands with Trump: Kremlin
On the issue of nuclear disarmament, Peskov asserted that Moscow is willing to negotiate with Washington. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on different issues, including nuclear disarmament, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

The Kremlin is waiting for signals from Washington, Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday..

"Putin is ready; we are waiting for signals, everyone is prepared. Speculation beyond that point is futile. As soon as there is anything concrete, we will inform you," he said.

On the issue of nuclear disarmament, Peskov asserted that Moscow is willing to negotiate with Washington, provided the nuclear capabilities of US allies Britain and France are also taken into account.

"In the interest of global stability and the welfare of our nations, we are keen to begin this negotiation process as soon as possible. However, current realities require that all nuclear potentials, including those of France and Britain, be considered. Ignoring these capabilities in the dialogue is no longer feasible," he said.

Peskov said significant time had been lost on nuclear disarmament efforts because the US halted substantive contacts with Russia on the matter.

RECOMMENDED

"The legal framework governing arms control has been severely undermined, and not by Russia's fault. The US ended its participation in international agreements, effectively dismantling this framework," he said.

Regarding Trump's suggestion that lower oil prices could help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov dismissed the claim, asserting that the situation is unrelated to oil prices.

"This conflict stems from threats to Russia's national security, the safety of Russians living in specific territories, and the refusal of Americans and Europeans to address Russia's concerns. Oil prices have no bearing on this," he stressed.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reported readiness for peace talks with Russia, Peskov argued that such claims are unfounded, as Zelenskyy has legally prohibited negotiations with Moscow.

RelatedRussia destroys over 120 Ukrainian drones, confirms damage to oil refinery
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan