WORLD
2 MIN READ
In a first, Denmark files charges against Quran desecrators
According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm.
In a first, Denmark files charges against Quran desecrators
According to prosecutors, the alleged incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025

For the first time in Denmark's history, two individuals have been charged with improper treatment of a religious scripture after allegedly disrespecting the Quran, prosecutors announced.

"The Public Prosecutor in Copenhagen has brought the first case of violation of section 110e(2) of the Danish Criminal Code on improper treatment of a religious scripture," said a statement on Friday from the prosecutor's office.

The charges come after Denmark's Justice Minister approved a recommendation to proceed with the case, the statement added.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm. The suspects reportedly desecrated the Quran in a tent, either publicly or with the intent to share the act with a broader audience.

RECOMMENDED

"We assess that in connection with the event during the People's Festival, improper treatment of a Quran took place and that it happened in public, as it was attended by several people and also spread to a wider circle by being filmed and live-streamed via Facebook," the statement said.

Public Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas confirmed that a fine has been requested for the suspects.

The case has been submitted to the Court of Bornholm for scheduling, but a court date has not yet been set.

RelatedJordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia condemn Denmark for allowing Quran desecration
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan