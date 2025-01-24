For the first time in Denmark's history, two individuals have been charged with improper treatment of a religious scripture after allegedly disrespecting the Quran, prosecutors announced.

"The Public Prosecutor in Copenhagen has brought the first case of violation of section 110e(2) of the Danish Criminal Code on improper treatment of a religious scripture," said a statement on Friday from the prosecutor's office.

The charges come after Denmark's Justice Minister approved a recommendation to proceed with the case, the statement added.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm. The suspects reportedly desecrated the Quran in a tent, either publicly or with the intent to share the act with a broader audience.