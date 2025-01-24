WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Israel will never stop until there is an arms embargo': US lawmaker
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib demands a full arms embargo on Israel, condemning the killing of a Palestinian child in Rafah, as a violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
'Israel will never stop until there is an arms embargo': US lawmaker
Tlaib's remarks came after an Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child Monday and wounded another in central Rafah. / Photo: AA / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
January 24, 2025

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib has reiterated her call for a full arms embargo on Israel in its ongoing war in Gaza.

"The Israeli apartheid regime is continuing to kill Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Palestinians have been so dehumanised that it hasn’t even made headlines.

"The ethnic cleansing has not ended. They will never stop until there’s an arms embargo," Tlaib said on X.

Her remarks came after an Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child Monday and wounded another in central Rafah in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

The child, Zakaria Hamid Yahya Barbakh, was killed near Al-Awda Square in central Rafah when Israeli forces opened fire. Another child was wounded while attempting to retrieve Zakaria’s body.

The killing marked a significant violation of the truce. No comments have been issued from Gaza authorities, ceasefire mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and the US, or Israeli officials.

Related'This is genocide': Tlaib brings list of Gaza's child victims to Congress

Worst global humanitarian disasters

RECOMMENDED

The ceasefire agreement took effect Sunday, with the first phase set to last 42 days, during which negotiations are to take place on the second and third phases, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Under the agreement, Hamas released three Israeli women hostages in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, most of whom were women and children.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 wounded in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.​​​​​​​

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan