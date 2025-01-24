President Donald Trump officially returned to the White House this week, setting off political ripples across the US and the world with a raft of executive orders to kickstart his second stint at the White House.

But even as his administration took over, many Instagram and Facebook users noticed something unusual: they were suddenly following his official accounts along with Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, even after unfollowing them manually.

Reports of this automatic follow pattern quickly sparked outrage, with some accusing Meta of tampering with user preferences to inflate Trump’s follower count.

The situation became even more contentious when public figures like Demi Lovato and Gracie Abrams who endorsed Harris’ 2024 voiced their frustrations, claiming they had to repeatedly unfollow Trump’s accounts, but it made no difference.

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, insists this is standard practice during presidential transitions, where official accounts, such as President of the United States(@POTUS), and Vice President (@VP), are automatically handed over to the new administration.

“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President, or First Lady,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone clarified in a post on Threads.

“Those accounts are managed by the White House so with a new administration, the content on those pages changes.”

But if this is a common practice, why are users being compelled to follow accounts they have actively unfollowed? Was this a technical glitch, or could it be a deliberate attempt to boost Trump’s social media presence?

‘Error’ or ‘deliberate’?

Natasha Tusikov, an associate professor at York University who specialises in tech regulation, critiques the implications of such practices.

“Auto-following practices have to balance several considerations,” she tells TRT World.

While platforms must ensure operational continuity during political transitions, they must also respect user autonomy.

Tusikov raises concerns over the allegations that Meta may have deliberately transferred accounts, even from users who manually unfollowed Trump.

“If it’s an error, Meta needs to explain that and fix it. If this was a deliberate policy to transfer accounts, including ‘unfollowers,’ seemingly to artificially boost account numbers, that’s a more serious problem,” she warns.

As a company serving 600 million monthly users, Meta now faces growing scrutiny over its political affiliations.

The company recently ended third-party fact-checking, appointed Trump ally Dana White to its board, and eliminated key diversity programmes.