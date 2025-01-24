“If I die, forgive me, Mom, Dad,” wrote 10-year-old Palestinian Azmi Abu Al-Shaar on his phone before being killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted his family’s home during the 15-month-long genocide on Gaza.

His family recently discovered the note on his phone, revealing a poignant message shaped by the grim realities of war, including death, destruction, and the loss of loved ones.

Written on March 19, 2024, the note reflects a child’s awareness of his mortality amid the destruction of homes and the killing of women and children.

“Peace be upon you. If I die, forgive me, Mom, Dad, and my siblings Naeema, Shahed, Maryam, and Mahmoud. Mom and Dad, I am deeply sorry if I ever upset you. I feel like I don’t have much time left,” the message, widely shared on social media, read.

Azmi continued: “Mom, please take care of Mahmoud. Naeema, I’m sorry for bothering you. Shahed, Maryam, Mahmoud—I’m sorry to you all. I swear I love you all, and Grandma, Grandpa, my uncles, and everyone. I hope they forgive me.”

Over 17,000 children killed

The Israeli genocide in Gaza claimed the lives of 17,861 children, according to the latest statistics from the government media office in Gaza.