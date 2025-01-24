Israel’s "Operation Iron Wall," launched on Tuesday in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, has plunged the area into turmoil, sparking widespread criticism over civilian suffering and potential political motives.

The assault, described by Israeli authorities as targeting “terrorist infrastructure,” has already killed 14 Palestinians and left over 50 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Army vehicles have taken control of the entrance to Jenin's main hospital, while access to the densely populated refugee camp which is home to civilians has been completely sealed off. Roads leading into the camp, some torn apart by military bulldozers, are now deployed by Israeli soldiers who raised their weapons as we approached.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing scene. Um Hamza, a resident forced to flee her home on foot, described the conditions as “unbearable.”

“There’s no electricity, no water, nothing,” she said. “We were forced to leave on foot, elderly people, children, and the sick because ambulances weren’t allowed in.”

Another resident, Mohammad al-Masri, recounted how he evacuated his wheel-chair bound mother after their home near the Abdullah Azzam Mosque was targeted. “I had to carry her over rubble because military bulldozers destroyed the roads,” he said. “They were firing live ammunition at anyone trying to move.”

The attack killed civilians including Ahmed al-Shayeb, a well-known mobile phone shop owner in Jenin. He was shot dead by Israeli soldiers while driving near the refugee camp with his 10-year-old son, Taym.

“They started shooting, and a bullet hit him,” Taym recounted at his father’s funeral on Wednesday.

Humanitarian crisis

The Palestinian Red Crescent has reported multiple instances of its teams being denied access to the camp, leaving injured civilians stranded without medical assistance.

Local officials in Jenin describe the scale of destruction as “unprecedented.” Mohammed Jarar, Jenin’s mayor, told TRT World that the Israeli military has essentially “cut off the camp from its surroundings.”

“They’ve destroyed roads, erected checkpoints, and bulldozed entire streets,” he added.

Jarar warned that entire neighbourhoods are at risk of being forcibly evacuated. “There is a real fear that this is a deliberate attempt to displace people permanently,” he said.

The army reportedly dropped illegal orders instructing residents to leave the camp by 5 pm, a message echoed through drones and trucks. However, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer denied issuing evacuation orders, calling such reports “fake news” spread by Hamas supporters.

Beyond Jenin

By Wednesday evening, the Israeli military expanded its attack to surrounding towns, including Qabatiya and Burqin. In Burqin, Israeli soldiers surrounded a house and demolished it, killing two Palestinian men, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The two men, identified as Qutaiba Shalabi, 30, and Mohammed Nazzal, 25, were shot dead during the raid. Their bodies seize in Israeli custody.

Israeli media alleged the two were involved in a recent attack on a hotel near Qalqilya, that left three Israelis dead and several others injured. The Israeli military assault, carried out by Israel’s special forces and the Shin Bet intelligence agency, left one Israeli soldier injured.