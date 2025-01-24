Gaza is preparing for the second phase of prisoner exchange under the initial stage of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on January 19, pausing an Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

List of prisoners

Hamas released the names of four hostages to Israel as part of the agreement, while Israel is expected to announce the names of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release.

Typically, Hamas does not share the names of hostages with the International Committee of the Red Cross beforehand due to security concerns.

In a brief statement, spokesman Abu Obaida said his group will release four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

He identified the soldiers as Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

The report also stated that Israel will receive a full list of hostages from Hamas on Saturday, including both living captives and the deceased among the remaining 33 hostages slated for release under the first phase of the agreement.

To date, Israel has released 90 Palestinian detainees, while Hamas has freed three Israeli hostages as part of the deal.

This prisoner exchange is part of the initial phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which began on January 19 and is set to last 42 days.

Under the terms of the agreement, 30 Palestinian prisoners, women and children among them – ​will be released for each civilian Israeli hostage. For each Israeli soldier, 50 Palestinians will be freed, including 30 serving life sentences and 20 with significant sentences, according to the unnamed source.

Meanwhile, Qadoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, departed the occupied West Bank for Cairo on Friday to prepare for Saturday's anticipated release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Israeli withdrawal

Following the prisoner exchange, the Israeli army will fully withdraw from the west of the Netzarim corridor, including Rashid Street, to the east of Salah al-Din Street, southeast of Gaza City.