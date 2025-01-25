Saturday, January 25, 2025

1652 GMT — A displaced Palestinian has been killed and others were wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Salah Al-Din and Al-Rashid streets in central Gaza, in a violation of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect nearly a week ago.

A Palestinian body and two wounded individuals were brought to the Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals in Gaza after being shot by the Israeli army on the streets, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army fired at displaced Palestinian people at the furthest point accessible on Salah Al-Din Street and Al-Rashid Street, which connect the southern and northern parts of Gaza, eyewitnesses said.

More updates 👇

1641 GMT — Release of Israeli captives secured by President Trump: White House

US President Donald Trump played a key role in securing the release of four additional Israeli captives held by Hamas, the White House said.

"Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions," a statement said.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The freed soldiers are members of the Israeli army’s surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz base.

1300 GMT — 200 Palestinian prisoners freed under Gaza ceasefire deal

A second batch of 200 Palestinian prisoners was released under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Televised footage showed the arrival of 114 prisoners to the West Bank city of Ramallah from the Ofer Military Prison aboard three International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) buses.

The freed prisoners were welcomed by thousands of Palestinians who gathered in Ramallah to celebrate their release, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Related Under Gaza deal, 200 Palestinians freed for 4 Israeli women soldiers

1230 GMT — Freed Israeli hostages on way to hospital on military helicopter: army

Four Israeli women soldiers freed from captivity in Gaza were aboard a military helicopter with their parents and being flown to hospital, the army said in a statement.

"Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, together with their parents, just boarded an Israeli Air Force helicopter to make their way to the hospital, where they will be reunited with the rest of their families and receive medical treatment" it said in a statement.

1210 GMT — Israel threatens to block Palestinians’ return to north Gaza

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas violated the Gaza deal by failing to free Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

“In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, until the arrangement of the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” Netanyahu’s office said.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Israel demanded proof from Hamas that Yehud is alive and will be freed next week.

Related Palestinians hail Hamas as freed prisoners welcomed like heroes

1120 GMT — Lebanese army says Israel procrastinating in withdrawal

Lebanon's army accused Israel of procrastinating in withdrawing troops from south Lebanon as required under a ceasefire that ended the war with Hezbollah, a day after Israel said its forces would remain beyond a Sunday deadline for their departure.

The Lebanese army, in a statement issued on Saturday, also urged Lebanese residents to wait before heading into the border region, citing the presence of mines and unexploded Israeli ordnance.

Under the US-brokered agreement, which took effect on November 27, Hezbollah weapons and fighters must be removed from areas south of the Litani River and Israeli troops should withdraw as the Lebanese military deploys into the region, all within a 60-day time frame, meaning by Sunday at 4 am (0200 GMT).

0912 GMT — Hamas releases four Israeli women soldiers to Red Cross

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The four freed soldiers wearing Israeli military uniform vests smiled and waved on a stage at Palestine Square in Gaza City as they were transferred to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Some 200 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed in exchange for the four Israeli soldiers.

0834 GMT — Hamas releases list of 200 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel

Hamas released the list of 200 Palestinian prisoners set to be released by Israel in exchange for four female Israeli soldiers as part of a ceasefire agreement between the group and Israel.

The 200 prisoners include long-serving inmates and others with lengthy sentences.

0825 GMT — Hamas asks Red Cross to prepare for hostage transfer: report

The International Committee of the Red Cross received a call from Hamas to head to the designated transfer point in Gaza where four Israeli hostages are scheduled to be released, Israeli Channel 12 reported.