US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered a halt to virtually all American foreign aid, but made exceptions for emergency food programmes and military support to two allies.

"No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved... as consistent with President Trump's agenda," said the memo to staff on Friday.

The order that won't affect Israel and Egypt threatened a quick halt to many of the billions of dollars in US-funded projects globally to support health, education, development, job training, anti-corruption, security assistance and other efforts.

The US provides more foreign aid globally than any other country, budgeting about $60 billion in 2023, or about 1 percent of the US budget.

Rubio's order, delivered in a cable sent to US embassies worldwide, specifically exempted emergency food programmes, such as those helping to feed millions in a widening famine in Sudan.

The cable spells out the execution of the aid-freezing executive order President Donald Trump signed on Monday.