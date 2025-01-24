President Donald Trump has vowed to support anti-abortion-rights protesters in his second term as tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Washington DC for the annual March for Life.

"We will again stand proudly for families and for life," Trump declared in a prerecorded video address on Friday.

"Our country faces the return of the most pro-family, most pro-life American president of our lifetimes," Vice President JD Vance told the crowd in his in-person speech.

Vance hailed Trump's previous actions on abortion, saying the president "delivered on his promise of ending Roe (v. Wade)" and appointed hundreds of anti-abortion judges.

"We march to protect the unborn, we march to proclaim and live out the sacred truth that every single is a miracle and a gift from God," he said.

Despite frigid weather, a festive atmosphere surrounded the event as activists showed up with multicoloured hats and signs declaring "Life is our revolution" and "MAGA: Make Abortion Gone Again."

"This is a significant moment in history," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group.

"Yes, we have a march every year, but this one is pretty special...There is a trifecta of pro-life Republicans in the White House and the House and the Senate."

Anna Henderson, a teacher at a Catholic high school near Jackson, Michigan, was also attending with a busload of her students. "Just because we have the backing of the administration doesn't mean the fight is over," she said.

"We still need to change people's hearts."