Türkiye 'deeply saddened' by Indonesia floods, landslides deaths
"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Indonesia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," says FM Hakan Fidan.
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 25, 2025

Türkiye has conveyed condolences to Indonesia, saying it is "deeply saddened" over the deaths caused by floods and landslides in Indonesia's Central Java state.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Indonesia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

At least 21 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy rain in the Central Java region on Monday.

