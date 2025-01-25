WORLD
Trump admin directs US federal agencies to terminate diversity staff
Earlier this week Trump had ordered government agency heads to submit a written plan for reducing employees in DEI offices.
Trump has already ended what he called "radical" affirmative action in awarding federal contracts. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025

The administration of President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to start terminating staffers working in positions related to diversity programmes, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

The axing of jobs aimed at combating discrimination such as racism and sexism is the latest in a blitz of measures the 78-year-old Republican has put in place on his return to the White House.

"Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within 60 days," said a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management on Friday, referring to jobs aimed at boosting "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility".

Earlier this week Trump had ordered government agency heads to submit a written plan for reducing employees in DEI offices by close of business on Friday.

The reference to environmental justice appeared to be new, however.

The Environmental Protection Agency's website defined it as "the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of income, race, color, national origin, Tribal affiliation, or disability, in agency decision-making and other Federal activities that affect human health and the environment".

During last year's presidential campaign, Trump vilified DEI policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people — men in particular.

He also ridiculed any recognition of gender diversity, tageting transgender people and gender-affirming care for children.

Trump has already ended what he called "radical" affirmative action in awarding federal contracts, revoking an order crafted to combat racism that dates back to the civil rights era of the 1960s.

He has also promised to sweep away woke policies supporting transgender people, insisting that the United States will officially recognise only two genders.

His earlier orders also required federal department and agency bosses to ask "employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these (DEI) programmes by using coded or imprecise language".

