The administration of President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to start terminating staffers working in positions related to diversity programmes, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

The axing of jobs aimed at combating discrimination such as racism and sexism is the latest in a blitz of measures the 78-year-old Republican has put in place on his return to the White House.

"Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within 60 days," said a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management on Friday, referring to jobs aimed at boosting "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility".

Earlier this week Trump had ordered government agency heads to submit a written plan for reducing employees in DEI offices by close of business on Friday.

The reference to environmental justice appeared to be new, however.

The Environmental Protection Agency's website defined it as "the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of income, race, color, national origin, Tribal affiliation, or disability, in agency decision-making and other Federal activities that affect human health and the environment".