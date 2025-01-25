There is a strong complementarity between the technologies developed by Italy’s leading aerospace and defence industry company, Leonardo, and those of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Baykar, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani has said.

Baykar, which has gained global recognition for its UAVs, recently drew attention with its acquisition of Italy’s well-established aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace at the end of 2024. This move has placed the Turkish company firmly in the spotlight, particularly in Italy.

Leonardo ranks as the 13th-largest defence company in the world and the second-largest in Europe, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Cingolani, who visited Baykar’s Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul this week, told Anadolu news agency: “We have been meeting with our colleagues at Baykar for several months, so these talks started before Piaggio.

“There have been prior visits. Last week’s visit was very interesting because we visited the facility in Istanbul. We engaged in more technical discussions and we are looking seriously and operationally into the possibility of developing products and technologies.”

He added: “With our colleagues at Baykar, we saw that if we do some things together, we can really make a leap forward in unmanned systems and open up new market areas, especially in Europe.

“Therefore, this meeting was very important and we agreed to meet again in the coming days. We continue to work very intensively.”

When asked whether this could be the first sign of a potential partnership between Leonardo and Baykar, Cingolani responded: “I confirm this, but I cannot say more, for obvious reasons. But I can confirm that we are in discussions to see if industrial synergies can start. Both sides are very interested and very satisfied with the way the talks are going.”

Baykar's acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace took place on December 27 with the approval of Italian authorities, as the Turkish company outbid rivals from multiple countries in a competitive tender.

Piaggio Aerospace is the best known in the aviation industry for producing P.180 Avanti business jets, also known as Ferrari of the skies, and aircraft engines.

The company also plays a strategic role in Italy’s defence industry ecosystem thanks to its maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and is renowned for its contributions to Italy’s technological infrastructure over its 140-year history.

Extraordinarily complementary

Cingolani said Leonardo and Baykar are currently discussing specific products and platforms for potential collaboration.

“That is why we are at an early stage. But there is something very important: Leonardo's product portfolio, what we call ‘payload’, that is, the electronic systems and sensor systems on the aircraft, can be very well compatible with the UAVs produced by Baykar.

“This potential synergy provides a truly extraordinary complementarity,” he said.

Emphasising Leonardo’s experience in unmanned systems, he continued: “Integrating Leonardo's experience in UAVs with Baykar's world-class unmanned platforms can really give a significant boost.”

He noted that future UAV designs will not only focus on specific mission execution but also integrate with sixth-generation fighter jets, a vision that both parties are actively exploring.

Cingolani said in this kind of work, the two companies must be willing to communicate, and talks with Baykar are going well.

“Then technological analysis has to be done because you have to see if technological complementarity really exists — the systems have to be compatible with each other.

“Then there has to be a market analysis because once the systems are integrated, they have to be marketable.

“And finally, the industrial production phase. We are very optimistic and we are working in that direction, but first we need to make sure that the technology works properly. We are all very positive about it, but we are working intensively on these issues right now.”

Baykar at exceptional level

Citing Baykar's Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, Cingolani said: “We came across a really impressive company, we were very impressed, the company is definitely at an exceptional level worldwide.

“The infrastructure is great and there were many things that impressed us. First of all, it was really impressive to see thousands of young people.

“The average age is under 30, when you walk in and you see young people working, it shows incredible dynamism,” he highlighted.

He said the infrastructure is outstanding, great attention has been paid to employees.