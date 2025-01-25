If Donald Trump had been reelected as US president in 2020, the Ukraine crisis that erupted in 2022 might not have occurred, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

In an interview with the Russian Rossiya 1 TV channel on Friday, Putin said that Russia remains open to peace talks on the Ukraine war.

He said that Moscow has never rejected contact with the US administration but the previous one opted not to pursue such engagement.

About his relationship with Trump, Putin said it was "strictly business-like, yet pragmatic and trust-based," adding "I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president, if his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the Ukraine crisis that broke out in 2022."

He pointed out that Trump in his previous term imposed a significant number of sanctions on Russia.

"I do not think that decision was in the best interests of Russia, or the US. By the way, (Joe) Biden picked up the baton and imposed even more restrictions on us. We are all aware of the results – a lot of those decisions were detrimental to the economy of the US itself," Putin said.

"We did not refuse to use the US dollar. The previous administration prevented us from using it as a unit of payment. But I will not go into that now. All I can say is that we hear the current president say he is ready to work together. We remain open to that," he stressed.

Blaming Kiev for blocking peace

On Ukraine, Putin emphasised that Russia has consistently demonstrated a readiness for dialogue, but certain obstacles remain.