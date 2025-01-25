In a dramatic display of power, elite fighters from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas appeared with Israeli Tavor rifles during the handover of four female Israeli soldiers in Gaza City.

The rifles, reportedly seized during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israeli military bases and settlements near Gaza, were prominently featured on podium set up at Palestine Square in Gaza City to hand over the four soldiers.

"Hamas chose to include fighters from an elite unit carrying Tavor rifles from the Israeli army's elite unit during the handover process," Amir Bohbot, a military correspondent for the Israeli news web Walla, said, citing a military source.

"These rifles were most likely seized on October, 2023," he added.

Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers early Saturday under the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The freed soldiers are members of the Israeli army’s surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz base.

The four freed soldiers wearing the Israeli military uniform smiled and waved on a stage set up at the square as they were transferred to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“The handover event organised by Hamas was meticulously planned and executed at Palestine Square in Gaza City,” the Israeli Channel 12 said.

"Hamas exploited this dramatic moment to convey propaganda messages, erecting a platform in the middle of the square with symbols of the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service, along with a Hebrew headline: 'Zionism will not win'."

Message of superiority