Türkiye will maintain its support for Palestinians ahead of the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, continuing efforts sustained over the past 15 months, said the nation’s president, speaking amid a ceasefire between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

“Just as we stood by our Palestinian brothers for 15 months (of Israel's genocidal war), we will once again mobilise all our resources ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday at the AK Party’s 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Eskisehir, northwestern Türkiye. Ramadan this year is due to fall around the month of March.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier Saturday handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

"Those responsible for ski resort fire will be held accountable"

On the ski resort fire earlier this week in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, Erdogan said the courts will hold those responsible accountable for the tragic loss of life.