WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thirteen peacekeepers killed in Democratic Republic of Congo
South Africa’s 2,900 soldiers serve in the Southern African Development Community Mission in Congo (SAMIDRC) mission, aiding Congo’s government against M23 rebels to stabilise the eastern region.
Thirteen peacekeepers killed in Democratic Republic of Congo
The South African soldiers were killed while Defense Minister Angie Motshekga was visiting Congo. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
January 25, 2025

Thirteen soldiers from two African nations on a peacekeeping mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were killed in separate clashes with rebels, officials said.

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) spokesperson Maj. Emmanuel Mlelemba said on Saturday that three Malawian soldiers were killed Friday during an ambush by rebels. Arrangements are underway to repatriate the soldiers and give them a “befitting burial,” Mlelemba told reporters in Lilongwe.

Separately, the South African National Defense Union (Sandu) confirmed Saturday that three of its members were killed and 14 others injured in clashes with M23 rebels.

The South African soldiers were killed while Defense Minister Angie Motshekga was visiting Congo.

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) has not yet issued an official statement. When contacted, a spokesperson said details would be released soon.

RelatedWhat's happening in DRC and why it matters

Almost 6M people have died in conflicts

RECOMMENDED

South Africa’s 2,900 soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Congo (SAMIDRC), which supports the Congolese government in its efforts to fight M23 rebels and bring stability to the restive eastern region.

The M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo, capturing key towns and advancing toward Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied claims of supporting the rebels.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes since clashes between the Congolese army and M23 rebels escalated late last year.

Nearly 6 million people have died in conflicts in Congo since 1996, according to reports.

In October, the UN’s International Organization for Migration reported that 7 million people remain internally displaced in Congo due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan