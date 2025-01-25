WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump sends feelers, may consider rejoining WHO
After Trump was sworn in for a second term, he signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the WHO.
Trump sends feelers, may consider rejoining WHO
He said the US paid $500 million to the UN agency. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization (WHO).

"I withdrew from the World Health Organization, where we paid $500 million a year, and China paid $39 million here, despite a much larger population but maybe we would consider doing it again," Trump said at 'No tax on tips' rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States, and that’s it. It won't happen anymore," Trump told reporters Monday while signing executive orders.

He said the US paid $500 million to the UN agency.

"Seemed a little unfair to me, so that wasn't the reason, but I dropped out. China pays $39 million, and we pay $500 million, and China's a bigger country.”

RECOMMENDED

Turning to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to expand investments and trade with the US by $600 billion in the next four years, Trump said he would ask the Saudis for more investment.

"I believe they'll make it a trillion. I'm going to ask him to make it 1 trillion. What the hell the money means? Nothing. You know, where they made their money from liquid gold, right? They got a lot of liquid gold," he said.

During his first tenure (2017-2021), Trump made his first abroad trip to Saudi Arabia, reflecting warm bilateral ties.

He earlier told reporters that he would repeat the visit to the kingdom if it agreed to purchase American products worth up to $500 billion.

RelatedHow Trump's Greenland ambitions could test NATO unity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan