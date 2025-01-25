Several victims have been confirmed dead as tragedy struck in Nigeria again when a petrol tanker exploded, according to officials.

Multiple sources told Anadolu that widespread panic affected six other vehicles when the fuel-laden tanker fell while navigating down a hilly busy expressway in Enugu State.

Witnesses who shared video of the scene with Anadolu’s correspondent added that no fewer than 15 people, including three children, have been confirmed dead.

The Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Franklin Agbakoba Onyekwere, said he was at the scene but is yet to provide the number of victims.

The explosion occurred barely a week after 98 people died in a tanker explosion in northern Niger State.