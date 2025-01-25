The head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, Qadoura Fares, announced that 70 Palestinian prisoners exiled as part of a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza entered Egyptian territory.

Fares told Anadolu that all the prisoners are men with life sentences or long-term sentences, and travel documents are currently being prepared for them.

He noted that "the prisoners will be accommodated in a Cairo hotel for a few days, where they will receive all necessary services, and a small ceremony will be organised to honour them before determining their final destinations," said Fares.

"It is expected that the prisoners will be relocated to several countries, and the details will be clarified once arrangements are completed," he said.

"Egypt received the prisoners, who travelled to Cairo in two buses. All necessary arrangements, security, and logistical measures are currently being carried out during their temporary stay in Cairo, in preparation for their transfer to their next destinations."

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, earlier Saturday handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel. Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were also released.

Televised footage showed the arrival of 114 prisoners in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah from the Ofer Military Prison aboard three International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) buses.

Warm welcome