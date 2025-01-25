WORLD
3 MIN READ
Freed but exiled: Seventy Palestinian prisoners reach Cairo
According to a list previously made public by Israeli authorities, over 230 Palestinians released under the ceasefire deal will be permanently expelled from the Palestinian territories upon their release.
Freed but exiled: Seventy Palestinian prisoners reach Cairo
70 of those serving life sentences will be sent outside the Palestinian territories. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025

The head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, Qadoura Fares, announced that 70 Palestinian prisoners exiled as part of a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza entered Egyptian territory.

Fares told Anadolu that all the prisoners are men with life sentences or long-term sentences, and travel documents are currently being prepared for them.

He noted that "the prisoners will be accommodated in a Cairo hotel for a few days, where they will receive all necessary services, and a small ceremony will be organised to honour them before determining their final destinations," said Fares.

"It is expected that the prisoners will be relocated to several countries, and the details will be clarified once arrangements are completed," he said.

"Egypt received the prisoners, who travelled to Cairo in two buses. All necessary arrangements, security, and logistical measures are currently being carried out during their temporary stay in Cairo, in preparation for their transfer to their next destinations."

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, earlier Saturday handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel. Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were also released.

Televised footage showed the arrival of 114 prisoners in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah from the Ofer Military Prison aboard three International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) buses.

RelatedPalestinians hail Hamas as freed prisoners welcomed like heroes

Warm welcome

RECOMMENDED

Sixteen prisoners, accompanied by Red Cross representatives, also arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, to the warm welcome of thousands.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel reported that two buses carrying 70 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Egypt under the ceasefire agreement.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said early Saturday that the freed prisoners include 121 who had been serving life sentences and 79 with lengthy sentences.

It added that 70 of those serving life sentences will be sent outside the Palestinian territories.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire, Israel is now set to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor area that separates northern Gaza from its south, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to the north.

On day one of the ceasefire, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in return for three Israeli hostages set free by Hamas.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of untold numbers of elderly people, women and children.

RelatedA tale of two ceasefires: What changes, what remains the same
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan