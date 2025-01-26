WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea test-fires first cruise missile since Trump's return
The test comes as Trump began his second non-consecutive term and signalled an openness to reviving dialogue with Pyongyang.
North Korea test-fires first cruise missile since Trump's return
The strategic cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometres, hitting targets without affecting the safety of neighbouring countries. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025

North Korea conducted a test of a strategic cruise missile, state media KCNA reported.

It is the first missile test by Pyongyang since the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

"The war deterrence means the armed forces of the DPRK (North Korea) are being perfected more thoroughly," said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onSunday, according to KCNA.

The strategic cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometres, hitting targets without affecting the safety of neighbouring countries.

Kim emphasised the ongoing perfection of the regime's military deterrence and its commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability through a more powerful military.

The launch marked North Korea’s third missile test in 2025, following several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on January 14 and an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6.

RECOMMENDED

The test comes as Trump began his second non-consecutive term and signalled an openness to reviving dialogue with Pyongyang.

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president’s first term, including two summits.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry also stated that Pyongyang should maintain "the toughest counteraction" against the US as long as it rejects North Korea's sovereignty and security interests.

Those comments were in response to joint air drills between South Korea and the US, which the ministry condemned as a "grave challenge" to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

It warned that the drills would lead to a strong counteraction to protect North Korea’s sovereignty and ensure regional stability.

RelatedWhat's North Korea up to?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan