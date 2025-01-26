Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah, who is also the executive director of the independent online publication, Electronic Intifada (EI), was arrested Saturday in Switzerland.

Abunimah's arrest came ahead of a speaking event in Zurich on Saturday afternoon, one day after he arrived in Zurich for a speaking tour, EI said in a statement.

"He is currently being detained and has had access to legal counsel," it said.

"When he arrived at Zurich airport on Friday, Abunimah was questioned by police for an hour before being allowed to enter the country."

Describing the arrest as a "growing backlash from Western governments against expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people," EI noted that last year, several activists and journalists in Britain were arrested, raided or charged using "counter-terror" powers.

They included Asa Winstanley, an associate editor with EI, whose home was raided and his computers and phones seized, it said, adding that Winstanley has not been charged with any crime.