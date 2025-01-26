WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Journalism is not a crime': Palestinian journalist arrested in Switzerland
During a solidarity protest for Palestine in Geneva, demonstrators said Abunimah's arrest has no legal basis.
'Journalism is not a crime': Palestinian journalist arrested in Switzerland
Abunimah's arrest came ahead of a speaking event in Zurich. / Photo: The Electronic Intifada / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025

Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah, who is also the executive director of the independent online publication, Electronic Intifada (EI), was arrested Saturday in Switzerland.

Abunimah's arrest came ahead of a speaking event in Zurich on Saturday afternoon, one day after he arrived in Zurich for a speaking tour, EI said in a statement.

"He is currently being detained and has had access to legal counsel," it said.

"When he arrived at Zurich airport on Friday, Abunimah was questioned by police for an hour before being allowed to enter the country."

Describing the arrest as a "growing backlash from Western governments against expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people," EI noted that last year, several activists and journalists in Britain were arrested, raided or charged using "counter-terror" powers.

They included Asa Winstanley, an associate editor with EI, whose home was raided and his computers and phones seized, it said, adding that Winstanley has not been charged with any crime.

RECOMMENDED

"Speaking out against injustice in Palestine is not a crime. Journalism is not a crime," the publication said, voicing solidarity with Abunimah.

During a solidarity protest for Palestine on Saturday in Geneva, demonstrators said Abunimah's arrest "has no legal basis."

"He is defamed by Zurich media," one of the speakers said.

"We have free speech in Switzerland. It's a constitutional right," she stressed, calling the arrest "unacceptable."

"We support Ali Abunimah, all the Palestinian activists and activists for human rights," she added.

RelatedCovering Gaza war: Deadliest period for journalists in 30 years
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan