Türkiye’s ultimate expectation from Iraq, which has already declared the PKK terror group a "banned organisation," is to officially recognise that they are terrorists, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed in a visit to Baghdad.

Fidan, speaking during a joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Saturday, emphasised the need for Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria to combine efforts to eliminate both Daesh and the PKK terror groups.

The meeting followed an attack on Friday in which PKK terrorists killed two Iraqi border guards.

Iraq classified the PKK as a "banned organisation" in March 2024, a step welcomed by Türkiye. The two nations subsequently signed agreements to combat terrorism, including establishing joint cooperation centres in Baghdad and Bashika.

However, Iraq has yet to recognise the PKK as a terrorist group.