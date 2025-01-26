TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says it's time for Iraq to officially recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation following deadly attack on Iraqi border guards.
Türkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
Hakan Fidan (L) held a joint press conference with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) in Baghdad. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 26, 2025

Türkiye’s ultimate expectation from Iraq, which has already declared the PKK terror group a "banned organisation," is to officially recognise that they are terrorists, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed in a visit to Baghdad.

Fidan, speaking during a joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Saturday, emphasised the need for Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria to combine efforts to eliminate both Daesh and the PKK terror groups.

The meeting followed an attack on Friday in which PKK terrorists killed two Iraqi border guards.

Iraq classified the PKK as a "banned organisation" in March 2024, a step welcomed by Türkiye. The two nations subsequently signed agreements to combat terrorism, including establishing joint cooperation centres in Baghdad and Bashika.

However, Iraq has yet to recognise the PKK as a terrorist group.

RelatedPKK terror group kills two Iraqi border guards
RECOMMENDED

The true face of PKK

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism alongside Iraq. Spokesperson Oncu Keceli highlighted the PKK as a common threat to the national security of both nations, stating that it also violates Iraq's sovereignty.

Keceli said the attack on the guards has once again "revealed the true face" of the PKK terror group, Keceli noted on X, expressing condolences for the victims.

The PKK, active in Iraq, has been responsible for terror attacks that undermine the country's security and prevent development efforts from reaching villages under its occupation.

PKK terrorists also carry out cross-border terror attacks against Türkiye from their hideouts in Iraq.

In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan