CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Trump decision on climate pact 'morally wrong': Papua New Guinea
PNG Prime Minister Marape says he will raise Trump's decision with fellow members of the Pacific Island Forum, a grouping of 18 countries and territories in the region.
Trump decision on climate pact 'morally wrong': Papua New Guinea
Marape said the United States had recently "revitalised" its relations with countries in the Pacific region, where it vies with the growing diplomatic and military influence of China. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025

Papua New Guinea's leader urged President Donald Trump on Sunday to rethink his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, calling it "totally irresponsible" and "morally wrong".

Prime Minister James Marape said he was "greatly concerned" for his country and other Pacific island nations threatened by rising seas and severe weather patterns.

"I ask President Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw USA from the Paris Agreement," Marape said.

"The United States is the second biggest holder of carbon footprint, only after China," he said in a statement.

"The United States is not shutting down any of its coal power plants yet decides to withdraw from current climate efforts. This is totally irresponsible."

Marape said the United States had recently "revitalised" its relations with countries in the Pacific region, where it vies with the growing diplomatic and military influence of China.

It was "very discouraging" that the United States was quitting climate talks, the prime minister added.

RECOMMENDED

Pacific countries at-risk

"President Trump has his rights in his Put America First agenda, but he needs to tell us how he will respond to t he matter of climate crisis because the Science is not lying to us about the planet heating up," he said.

"It is morally wrong for him not to be sensitive to the global climate issues."

Marape said he would raise Trump's decision with fellow members of the Pacific Island Forum, a grouping of 18 countries and territories in the region.

As Trump took office on January 20, he announced the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 Paris accord adopted by 195 parties to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Papua New Guinea is among a group of at-risk Pacific countries that have asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague for a legal opinion on countries' obligations to protect against climate change.

RelatedMore than 100 people killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan