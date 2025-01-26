Papua New Guinea's leader urged President Donald Trump on Sunday to rethink his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, calling it "totally irresponsible" and "morally wrong".

Prime Minister James Marape said he was "greatly concerned" for his country and other Pacific island nations threatened by rising seas and severe weather patterns.

"I ask President Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw USA from the Paris Agreement," Marape said.

"The United States is the second biggest holder of carbon footprint, only after China," he said in a statement.

"The United States is not shutting down any of its coal power plants yet decides to withdraw from current climate efforts. This is totally irresponsible."

Marape said the United States had recently "revitalised" its relations with countries in the Pacific region, where it vies with the growing diplomatic and military influence of China.

It was "very discouraging" that the United States was quitting climate talks, the prime minister added.