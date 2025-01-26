The United Nations said a paramilitary attack on a hospital in El-Fasher, in Sudan's western Darfur region, had killed 70 people including patients receiving critical care.

"The attack, reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the only functional hospital in El-Fasher, is a shocking violation of international humanitarian law," said the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, on Sunday.

The UN's most senior official in Sudan said in a statement that "the alarming disregard for human life is unacceptable".

She added that "the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure needs to cease immediately and those responsible must be held accountable."

The drone attack in the North Darfur state capital occurred on Friday evening, destroying the hospital's emergency building, a medical source told AFP.

80% of hospitals out of service

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal war between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The paramilitaries have captured every state capital in the vast western region of Darfur except for El-Fasher, which they have besieged since May.