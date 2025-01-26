WORLD
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan's Darfur
Paramilitary attack on a hospital in Sudan's western Darfur region, kills 70 people including patients receiving critical care.
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan. / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
January 26, 2025

Türkiye has condemned the recent attack on the Saudi Hospital in Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in multiple casualties.

In Sunday's statement, Turkish foreign ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Sudanese people, while wishing a swift recovery for those injured.

Emphasising the importance of international law, the ministry stressed that civilian infrastructure must never be targeted.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan.

More than 70 people were killed in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state, according to Governor Arcua Minnawi.

70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region: UN

Worsening humanitarian catastrophe

El Fasher, a key hub for humanitarian operations across Darfur's five states, has been a flashpoint since May 10, despite international warnings against further escalation.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities. A study by US-based universities estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International organisations have warned about a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with millions facing famine and death due to food shortages amid fighting that has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

