Incumbent President Aleksandr Lukashenko has claimed victory in Belarus's presidential election, earning 87.6 percent of the vote, according to exit polls.

Belarusian state television reported the results shortly after polling stations closed at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Lukashenko won the presidential race with a commanding 87.6 percent, while Sergei Sirankov, leader of the Belarusian Communist Party, received 2.7 percent.

Oleg Gaidukevich, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, garnered 1.8 percent, followed by independent candidate Anna Kanapatskaya with 1.6 percent.

Alexander Khizhnyak, leader of the Republican Party of Justice and Labor, rounded out the results with 1.2 percent.