WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lukashenko secures victory in Belarus presidential election — exit polls
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wins seventh five-year term in office with 87.6% of the vote, while Sergei Sirankov, leader of the Belarusian Communist Party, receives 2.7%.
Lukashenko secures victory in Belarus presidential election — exit polls
If he completes his term, which would finish in 2030, Lukashenko will have been in power for 36 years. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
January 27, 2025

Incumbent President Aleksandr Lukashenko has claimed victory in Belarus's presidential election, earning 87.6 percent of the vote, according to exit polls.

Belarusian state television reported the results shortly after polling stations closed at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Lukashenko won the presidential race with a commanding 87.6 percent, while Sergei Sirankov, leader of the Belarusian Communist Party, received 2.7 percent.

Oleg Gaidukevich, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, garnered 1.8 percent, followed by independent candidate Anna Kanapatskaya with 1.6 percent.

Alexander Khizhnyak, leader of the Republican Party of Justice and Labor, rounded out the results with 1.2 percent.

RECOMMENDED

An additional 5.1 percent of voters opted for the "against all candidates" choice.

The survey, conducted with 11,948 respondents, provided the basis for the exit poll results.

The Central Election Commission also reported a voter turnout of 81.5 percent as of 6:00 p.m. local time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan