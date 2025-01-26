WORLD
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal extended to February 18: US
US-mediated talks to also begin on the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.
Israel blocks Lebanese from crossing into the southern regions despite the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 26, 2025

The US has confirmed that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to an extension of the deadline for Israeli troops to withdraw from southern Lebanon until Feb. 18.

"The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

Lebanon has also confirmed that it would extend the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Israel until February 18.

"The Lebanese government reaffirms its commitment... to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement until February 18, 2025," Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement, after consulting with the country's president and parliamentary leader following "contacts with the American party responsible for supervising the agreement".

Violations by Israel

The agreement, which was reached after Israel requested more time to pull out beyond the 60 days stipulated, aims to ensure continued stability between the two countries.

The US pledged $117 million in security assistance to Lebanon to support the implementation of a ceasefire with Israel.

However, the Israeli army committed eight ceasefire violations in Lebanon last week, bringing the total to 629 breaches since an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement took effect on Nov. 27.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Hezbollah group that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
