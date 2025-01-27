South Korea's authorities investigating last month's Jeju Air plane crash have submitted a preliminary accident report to the UN aviation agency and to the authorities of the United States, France and Thailand, an official has said.

The investigation into the deadliest air disaster on the country's soil remains ongoing, the report made available on Monday said, focused on the role of "bird strike" and involving an analysis of the engines and the "localiser" landing guidance structure.

"These all-out investigation activities aim to determine the accurate cause of the accident," it said.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN agency, requires accident investigators to produce a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident and encourages a final report to be made public within 12 months.

The Boeing 737-800 jet, from Bangkok and scheduled to arrive at Muan International Airport, overshot the runway as it made an emergency belly landing and crashed into the localiser structure, killing all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board on Dec. 29.

The localiser aids navigation of an aircraft making an approach to the runway, and the structure built of reinforced concrete and earth at Muan airport supporting the system's antennae was likely a cause of the disaster, experts have said.

Initial findings