Coast guard and fishery officials from the Philippines, United States, Vietnam and Indonesia practised vessel boarding and arrest techniques at a joint maritime law enforcement training, at the US Embassy in Manila

The two-week course on the Philippines' southern island of Mindanao on Monday comes as part of a regional effort to boost law enforcement cooperation as fears of maritime conflict with China grow.

"Together, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our maritime sovereignty remains a zone of peace, safety and prosperity for all," Philippine Coast Guard District Commander Rejard V. Marfe said in a statement released by the US embassy.

Marfe called the January 13-24 training "invaluable in ensuring that we are better equipped to address maritime threats", though the statement made no mention of China.

The training covered safe vessel boarding at sea, maritime law, evidence collection and preservation, safety and risk mitigation and arrest techniques, according to the statement.

The Australian Border Force joined the coast guard, customs enforcers and fisheries surveillance officials at the training as observers.