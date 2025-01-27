WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK reports first 'rare' human case of bird flu in recent outbreak
The individual who had close contact with infected birds on a farm is currently hospitalised.
UK reports first 'rare' human case of bird flu in recent outbreak
Officials have implemented measures to prevent further disease spread. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 27, 2025

A "rare" human case of bird flu has been detected in England, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Monday.

"The person acquired the infection on a farm, where they had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds. The risk to the wider public continues to be very low," the agency said in a statement.

The individual, who caught the A(H5N1) infection in England's West Midlands, is "well" and has been admitted to a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit, UKHSA said in a statement.

The birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype, which is different to strains circulating among mammals and birds in the United States, it added.

"The risk of avian flu to the general public remains very low despite this confirmed case", said Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA.

RECOMMENDED

There has been no evidence so far that the A(H5N1) influenza strain can spread from human to human.

"While avian influenza is highly contagious in birds, this is a very rare event and is very specific to the circumstances on this premises," said UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

"We are seeing a growing number of avian flu cases in birds on both commercial farms and in backyard flocks across the country.

"We took swift action to limit the spread of the disease at the site in question, all infected birds are being humanely culled, and cleansing and disinfection of the premises will be undertaken," she added.

RelatedHighly pathogenic bird flu strain spreads across European continent
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire