Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the armed groups in Syria should be merged into a single army and a single legitimate state body should have the authority to bear arms and use force.

Stating that there are groups close to Türkiye with over 80,000 armed elements, Fidan told Saudi-based Asharq News in an interview, which was published on Monday, that Türkiye "told them [armed groups] without hesitation: go and join the national army, be a part of it, and do not allow any disorder in the country."

Underlining that it is important for these groups to come together under the national army in the new era, Fidan said Türkiye is using its constructive influence at the highest level.

"I hope the same thing will happen with the groups in the south, in Suwayda and Daraa," he added.

According to Fidan, outcomes similar to those in Syria were caused by the excessive intervention of foreign powers in the region, with certain states acting solely to protect the interests of other nations rather than their own.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that in the new period, they are trying to produce a policy that prioritises more stability by gleaning lessons from this and coming together with regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

“Otherwise, when we look at the previous period, there is war, division, instability, and millions of people displaced.

"This should not be the fate of the geographies we live in. The fate of the geography where Muslims, Arabs, Turks and Persians live must change. I believe that this change has hopefully begun in the whole region.”

Fidan highlighted that Syria's new administration is in pursuit of coordination not only with Türkiye but also with all countries.

Ankara is focusing on what can be done along with the Arab League, Gulf countries, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the EU, the US, and other regional and global organisations for Syria's reconstruction, he underlined.

Noting that the US has lifted some of the sanctions against Syria and expressing hope that the EU will lift some of them in the coming days, Fidan said that Türkiye has established a coordination mechanism within itself on how to immediately start aid in areas such as transportation, energy and health.

It is "vitally important" for Türkiye to see that Syria is stable and has well-organised economic development, he stated.

"Both Türkiy's efforts and the efforts we have put forward along with our international partners will hopefully bear fruit," Fidan added.

'There should never be place for terrorism in Syria'

Regarding the expectations from the new administration in Syria, Fidan said that no threat should be posed to Türkiye from the Syrian territory.

"There should never be a place for terrorism, especially by Daesh and PKK terror groups.

"The minorities in the country should be treated well, an inclusive government should be established and the territorial integrity and political sovereignty of the country should be fully ensured.

"We, the international community and the countries of the region, have agreed on these conditions and we have conveyed these demands to the Syrian government.

"We are talking about the same things no matter which of us goes there now. This is what we expect from Syria. In fact, this is what we expected from the previous regime,” top Turkish diplomat added.

Fidan said that no country, including Türkiye, has made any specific demands to the new administration, adding that they expect an administration and behaviour that will ensure the well-being of the Syrian people and contribute to the stability and security of the countries in the region.

'Saudi Arabia and Türkiye'

Fidan stated that the coordination between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the context of Syria has reached the highest level with the meetings held in Aqaba, Cairo and Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have no differences, no differences of opinion on what is expected from the new administration in Syria, on the issues and what needs to be done.”

Noting that Türkiye will continue to work with Saudi Arabia, Fidan stated that there is a close relationship between Riyadh and Ankara, adding that it is imperative to advance the relations between the two countries.

He underscored that notably during the Gaza crisis, the two countries had extraordinary coordination and cooperation within and outside the Gaza Contact Group.

Fidan also noted that they will continue to work closely with the Trump administration at the highest level in the new period.

Emphasising that there are differences of opinion between Washington and Ankara, Fidan stated: "However, there is a course of action that mature states should follow. That is, it is necessary to bracket the problematic issues and continue the good ones.

US-YPG relations 'threat to Türkiye's national security'

The Turkish top diplomat noted US relation with YPG/PKK has poisoned ties between Ankara and Washington.

"We also have problematic issues with the US. The American policy in Syria is first among them.”

Stating that the US started this under former US President Barack Obama, Fidan said that the US used one terrorist organisation (PKK/YPG) to fight another terrorist organisation (Daesh) and kept the Daesh prisoners in jail.

He stated that this policy has triggered many geopolitical crises, adding: "We told America that this is wrong, we can do it in another way. This poses an enormous threat to Türkiye's national security and you know it.”

Highlighting that the terrorist organisation PKK is also recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US and that a $5 million reward has been placed on the heads of terrorist PKK leaders for many years, Fidan said: “While there is such a reality, it is not a very good sign that you are doing such a job in Syria with the PKK's extension.

"Obama said this was temporary. Then Trump came. Trump wanted to abolish it very sincerely several times, but some elements in the American administration at that time resisted this.”

The Turkish foreign minister expressed hope that Türkiye and the US will reach the highest level of understanding on Syria, the fight against terrorism and the security of the countries in the region in the new era.