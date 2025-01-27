NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday highlighted the urgency of bolstering defence budgets and addressing mounting security challenges.

Citing Russia's alleged aggression against Ukraine and destabilising actions across Europe, Rutte emphasised the need for NATO members to exceed the 2 percent defence spending benchmark during a press briefing with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro after arriving in Lisbon, Portugal's capital.

"Russia is challenging the resilience of our societies with acts ranging from assassination attempts to cyberattacks and sabotage," he said, reminding of a recent disruption to a critical cable connecting Latvia and Sweden in the Baltic Sea.

"We know that the goal of 2 percent, now set a decade ago, will not be enough to meet the challenges of tomorrow," he said, adding, "To keep NATO strong, we must, however, continue to adapt and to guarantee our security in the future; we also need to ramp up our efforts now.

That also means we need to spend more on our defence."