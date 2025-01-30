Washington, DC — Iram and her husband sold family heirlooms to fund their trip from Pakistan to the US state of Florida last year. On the other side of the planet, Rosibel's husband worked two jobs in El Salvador for five years to save enough for their journey to Los Angeles.

Both families had to pay for flights, temporary housing, agency fees and medical bills, often costing tens of thousands of dollars.

"This isn't just a financial decision. It's about giving our child a future," Iram, who hails from southern Pakistan's Karachi city, told TRT World over the phone, recalling sleepless nights in an unfamiliar country. "We decided to have a baby here because our child has a future in America."

For Rosibel, the stakes were life and death. She grew up in western El Salvador's Juayua town, and witnessed acute poverty that shaped her resolve to leave her country.

"I didn't want my daughter to grow up in fear like I did," she told TRT World.

Both immigrants — fearing retribution after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the right of birthright citizenship — agreed to share their story on the condition that TRT World uses their pseudonyms.

"It's ridiculous," Trump said on his first day in office when he signed a flurry of executive orders. "We are the only country in the world that does this with the birthright, as you know, and it's just absolutely ridiculous."

Related Trump fires 1,000 critics; bishop urges him to show 'mercy' to immigrants

Legal battle and political firestorm

Each year, tens of thousands of people — including some expecting and pregnant women — from countries like El Salvador, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Syria, Myanmar, Venezuela, India, Pakistan, Mexico and elsewhere arrive in the US to seek the American dream — a popular phrase that entails the belief that everybody, no matter what their background, can succeed in the US through hard work.

Some of these people have children born in the US and are here while their paperwork is being processed as they work temporary jobs or stay on visitor visas. Official numbers are unavailable, largely because the federal government does not track these births.

But ever since Trump signed the order, thousands of immigrants and expecting parents face uncertainty. If the order is implemented, their children will be born stateless.

Birthright citizenship is a principle deeply rooted in American law. The 14th Amendment ensures that anyone born on US soil automatically becomes a citizen. Known as jus soli or the "right of the soil," this policy is one of the most inclusive in the world, granting citizenship based solely on where someone is born.

Many countries, especially in Europe and both Americas, practice the principle of unrestricted jus soli. Legal experts doubt Trump's birthright order will last.

"Ending birthright citizenship through an executive order is highly unlikely to hold up," Saikrishna Prakash, a New York-based immigration lawyer, told TRT World. "The US Constitution is very clear on this, and any changes would need Congress or the Supreme Court to intervene."

The order, aimed at denying citizenship to children born to undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas, has triggered legal battles across the country.

Twenty US states and cities, including San Francisco and Washington, DC, have filed lawsuits, arguing the order is "unconstitutional". A federal court in Massachusetts noted that the directive violates longstanding interpretations of the 14th Amendment.