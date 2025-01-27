WORLD
UN chief urges continued US foreign aid after Trump's announcement
The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric calls for additional exemptions to be considered, saying many vulnerable communities depend on US' foreign aid.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 27, 2025

The UN chief has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a pause in foreign assistance.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference on Monday, emphasising the critical role such aid plays in supporting vulnerable populations worldwide.

Noting the importance of ensuring that humanitarian and development programmes remain unaffected, Dujarric said: "The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support."

Dujarric also reiterated the importance of engaging with the Trump administration to address global challenges collaboratively.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with the new United States administration on the provision of much-needed development support to people grappling with the most difficult challenges confronting the developing world," said the spokesperson.

"The US is one of the largest aid providers and it is vital that we work constructively to jointly shape a strategic path forward," he added.

Foreign aid freeze

The pause is part of Trump's executive order last week, which called for a 90-day review of foreign aid spending to assess its alignment with US foreign policy priorities.

While the memo outlines exceptions for Israel and Egypt, which annually receive $3.3 billion and $1.3 billion in foreign military financing, respectively, aid to other key US allies, including Ukraine, Jordan and Taiwan, is reportedly affected.

The US provides more foreign aid globally than any other country, budgeting about $60 billion in 2023, or about 1 percent of the US budget.

