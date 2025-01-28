Tuesday, January 28, 2025

1430 GMT — Lebanese media reported new Israeli breaches of a ceasefire agreement as residents continued to rally to return to their villages in southern Lebanon.

The state news agency NNA said an Israeli drone dropped a bomb near a group of Lebanese soldiers and civilians in the border town of Yaroun.

No information was yet available about injuries.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese army on the incident.

NNA said the Israeli army destroyed several homes in Houla town and carried out an explosion near a mosque in Wazzani town in southern Lebanon.

According to the broadcaster, six people were released by the Israeli army after they were arrested while trying to return to their areas in Houla and Markaba towns.

More updates 👇

1705 GMT — France says any forced displacement of Gaza's population 'unacceptable'

France reiterated its firm stance against any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, days after US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of relocating them to Egypt and Jordan.

"France’s position has not changed: any forced displacement of Gaza’s population would be unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Paris emphasised that such actions would constitute "a serious violation of international law" and warned of far-reaching consequences for the region.

1700 GMT — Hamas explores efforts to form national unity government in Gaza during Egypt visit

Palestinian group Hamas said that it discussed with Egyptian officials efforts to form a national unity government in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said a group delegation held discussions in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

The discussions also addressed violations of the ceasefire deal and the need to obligate Israel “to adhere to all agreed terms without procrastination or obstruction," the statement said.

According to the statement, the talks also covered efforts to restructure the Palestinian scene, “particularly the formation of a national unity government (in Gaza) or establishing a community support committee."

1550 GMT — Palestine urges all countries to publicly oppose resettlement plans

Palestine called on all countries to publicly oppose the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza.

"We urge other countries to swiftly issue clear public stances rejecting the displacement of our people, in alignment with international law and international legitimacy resolutions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reaffirmed “absolute rejection of the policy of resettlement,” calling it “a heinous form of ethnic cleansing that comes as part of attempts to create political and security chaos in a conflict zone and undermine the security and stability of the region and the world.”

The ministry called for “the immediate initiation of binding international arrangements” to end the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands.

1440 GMT — Israeli opposition leader slams government over return of displaced Gazans to north

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised a government decision to allow thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

“The fact that Gazans are returning to their homes before all residents of the Israeli border area near Gaza is heartbreaking evidence that this government is simply incapable of running the country,” he said on his X account.

More than 300,000 displaced civilians have returned to northern Gaza since Monday under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

1310 GMT — 'No-contact policy' under looming Israeli ban on UNRWA 'makes no sense': UN

The UN humanitarian office criticised Israel's impending ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or the UNRWA, and urged a reversal of provisions that would force the agency to vacate all premises in the occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations by January 30, leading a loss of contact between the main aid deliverer in Gaza and Israel.

"As we have said since this was first discussed in the political realm of this conflict, this does not make any sense," spokesperson Jens Laerke said in response to a question by Anadolu during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"And I recall when they were first introduced, we urged, as a UN system, to reconsider these provisions," Laerke said, and reiterated: "It does not make sense to us."

1300 GMT — Israeli army transfers military equipment to Syria’s demilitarised zone

The Israeli army transferred and installed military equipment in the demilitarised zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, according to the military.

"As part of the logistical effort, equipment was provided to the forces to withstand stormy weather conditions, uniquely suited to the severe weather in the area,” the army said in a statement on X.

The army said it established infrastructure and equipment “capable of withstanding various weather conditions, including temporary structures with an additional layer of insulation, heating equipment, generators, and a water heating system."

1250 GMT — Israeli police arrest Palestinian icon Raed Salah, search home, office

Israeli police arrested prominent Palestinian figure Sheikh Raed Salah after searching his home and office in his hometown of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, according to his lawyer on Tuesday.

“Police raided Sheikh Salah’s home and took him to a police station for questioning,” Khaled Zabarka told Anadolu.

He said the arrest came one day after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued an order on Monday “to seize the property of the Spreading Peace Committees" headed by Salah

He said Israeli police also raided the headquarters of the committees in Umm al-Fahm and confiscated property.

1221 GMT — Rafah crossing to open soon in presence of European observers: Egypt

The Egyptian foreign minister said that once the Palestinian side finalises preparations, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will soon be operational in the presence of European observers.

Badr Abdelatty late on Monday told the Al-Qahera News channel that the Egyptian side of the crossing was ready but the Israeli army had destroyed several facilities on the Palestinian side of the crossing.

He added that the Rafah crossing will be operated in the presence of observers from the European Union.

1207 GMT — Qatar says Israeli captive Arbel Yehud in Gaza to be released before Friday

Qatar said that Israeli captive Arbel Yehud held by Palestinian factions in Gaza will be released before Friday.

“The captive, Arbel Yehud, whom Israel has requested to be released, will be handed over before Friday,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

“We are still working to finalise the delivery date,” he added.

1100 GMT — 15,000 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza war — Defence Ministry

More than 15,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the country’s Defense Ministry said.